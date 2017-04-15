San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay welcomed the newest member of its family Friday.Tahoe, the North American river otter made his first public appearance at Pier 39. He arrived just in time for the aquarium's traditional easter egg hunt.Staff members placed the eggs in the river otter enclosure -- each full of goodies for Tahoe and his friends. The hunt delighted aquarium guests."They find easter eggs and they eat the food inside, and they're hanging out and they're swimming," said aquarium guest Annalysa SanchezDespite being the youngest member of the aquarium's river otter family, Tahoe is also the biggest. From nose to tail, he's the longest of the four otters there.