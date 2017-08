Fahrney Automotive Group Job Fair 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3105 Highland Ave. in Selma.Hiring all positions following the construction of the brand new, state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot building.Applications available online at toyotaofselma.com or fahrneygroup.com Interviews will be done on-site and some may be hired at the event.