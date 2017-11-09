Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says

Fresno County Sheriff's Coroner's Office said they want to make the public aware of a registered sex offender who is now living in Fresno County.Authorities said, Michael Fellows, 69, was released by Coalinga State Hospital without any conditions which means he is free to live where he wants as long as it does not violate existing sex offender laws.Police said that Fellows now lives on Fancher Avenue in Fresno County and is currently listed on the Megan's Law website.The California Department of Justice classifies Fellows as a Sexually Violent Predator.Fellows has a history of entering and hiding in women's public restrooms, the Sheriff's Office said. Once inside, he would target women and girls, exposing himself and forcing himself upon them.None of the crimes Fellows has been convicted of were committed in Fresno County.