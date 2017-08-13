U.S. & WORLD

Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is issuing refunds to customers who purchased potentially unsafe eclipse glasses. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Eye safety is of the utmost importance when observing a solar eclipse, and Amazon is taking steps to ensure its customers aren't stuck with faulty eclipse glasses.

The retailer told CNN it had begun to issue refunds to customers who purchased glasses that "may not comply with industry standards."

In recent days, reports had begun to circulate online indicating that some companies were selling glasses that would not provide adequate protection during an eclipse.

Properly designed glasses will prevent permanent eye damage from the sun's rays. If you are still looking to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of "reputable vendors" of eclipse glasses.

VIDEO: How to safely watch the total solar eclipse
EMBED More News Videos

Accuweather explains how to safely watch the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.


Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer concernsamazoneclipserefundsolar eclipseu.s. & worldtechnology
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Doomsday preppers: Go inside an underground bunker
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
Movie goers and shoppers at River Park will soon have two new places to dine at
Don't DIY your sunscreen
Tick-proof your yard
Do you need overdraft protection?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer
Show More
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Fresno Unified board selects Bob Nelson as finalist in superintendent search
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
More News
Top Video
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
Local Armenian churches celebrate blessing of the grapes
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
More Video