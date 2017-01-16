SHOPPING

Amazon to start accepting food stamps
EMBED </>More News Videos

Amazon and other online retailers will soon begin accepting food stamps in eight states.

NEW YORK --
Amazon and other online retailers will soon begin accepting food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced seven major retailers taking part in the pilot program that will allow SNAP participants to purchase their groceries online.

The two-year pilot program will begin this summer in eight states.

"Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "We're looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP."

To start, only Amazon shoppers in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York will be able to use SNAP purchasing.

The USDA said it anticipates expanding the program once it confirms the pilot operates as necessary.

More than 43 million people currently participate in the SNAP program, nearly half of which are children.

The other retailers and locations included are:

- FreshDirect - New York
- Safeway - Maryland, Oregon, Washington,
- ShopRite - Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
- Hy-Vee, Inc. - Iowa
- Hart's Local Grocers - New York (based in Rochester)
- Dash's Market - New York (based in Buffalo)
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonfoodfood stampsonline shopping
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Digital assistant: Google Home or Amazon Alexa
The new retirement
Give the gift of stock
Staying healthy at the gym
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Thousands march through Downtown Fresno in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
Fresno police launch new crackdown on shootings across the city
Fresno County remains in extreme drought despite recent storms
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
Show More
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
Merced County mounted patrol heads to Washington DC for inauguration
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
More News
Top Video
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
Fresno police launch new crackdown on shootings across the city
Tourists flock to Yosemite after entrance fee waived for the holiday
More Video