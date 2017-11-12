SHOPPING

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon

Selena children's book catches up to 'Harry Potter' on Amazon. (KTRK)

She's the queen of Tejano music and she might just have enough power to beat literature's most popular wizard.

Selena Quintanilla is beloved by Tejano fans around the world and now she's about to become a children's book character.

While Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein's new board book "La Vida de Selena" isn't due on bookstore shelves until March, pre-orders have pushed the book to No. 2 on Amazon's Spanish book list.

She's only eclipsed by J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The book is part of Rodriguez and Stein's ongoing "Lil' Libros" bilingual biography series for children.

You can read more about the book on Amazon.com.

Selena shines bright with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Suzette Quintanilla, left, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, holds a replica of her sister's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she poses with young fan Sammi Corona-Lampa, 4.

Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music

