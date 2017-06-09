SHOPPING

Dia de los Muertos-inspired art on sale at Clovis Farmers Market

Sego's brightly colored skulls each have their own whimsical design, but they are part of a growing trend of modern creations inspired by Hispanic culture and the Dia de los Muertos holiday. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Brett Bayley's brightly colored skulls each have their own whimsical design, but they are part of a growing trend of modern creations inspired by Hispanic culture and the Dia de los Muertos holiday.

"More of a celebration of life," he said.

Bayley is the designer and owner of Sego, which sells ceramic skulls.

"One day he said skulls, everybody's got one," Bayley said. "And that's what Sego is, an acronym for that."

The former senior designer for Quicksilver and Volcom spent more than a decade creating clothing and has also worked on skulls along the way.

"To do something for myself," he said. "Without any filters or checks or balances."

Bayley hand sculpts and paints each creation, which ranges from mugs to incense burners. He showcases them on social media. Prices start at $15 and go up to about $75.

He's sold his work across southern California. Since moving to Fresno, he is now selling locally at Old Town Clovis' Farmers Market.

"Just seeing someone walking into my booth and just seeing it and their first reaction, that's just 'Wow, what is this stuff?'" he said. "It's so cool."

Bayley says what keeps him motivated is seeing the different ways people display or use his creations from gifts to planters in their own yard.

"It's just fun putting a little joy in people's lives," Bayley said.

It's a unique art that's celebrating life. You can catch Sego at the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market. They've also sold their creations through Etsy across California.
