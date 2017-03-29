FRESNO

Fresno wine and beer enthusiasts have a new place to shop and learn about their craft

The 20,000 square foot store has taken the place of the old Ethan Allen store in North Fresno; 8,000 brands of wine can be found at the store. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With wine and drinks as far as the eye can see, District Manager Marc Harrington said consumer have their choice of spirit. The 20,000 square foot store has taken the place of the old Ethan Allen store in North Fresno; 8,000 brands of wine can be found at the store.

"So our store is divided into two sections, old world wines: which are your French, Italian, Herman, Spanish wines-- which are divided up by country-- and we have new world wines which are your California wines, your New Zealand wines, your Australian wines and those are by varietals: chardonnays, Cabernets, Malbecs," said Chad Powell, Total Wine & More Store Manager.

In addition to their international and national brands, they also carry wine, spirits, and beer made in the Valley-- like Tioga Sequoia Brewery.

Total Wine & More carries 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers. In addition to the beverages, the store offers some unique features.

"So cigar humidors, where we keep our cigars, it keeps them fresh so that if you're a cigar fan or you want to try one you can get a great selection," said Harrington.

The store has a classroom for wine tasting and education; they will also be offering tasting's on the weekends.

"We see our wine growing, wine growth. The millennials are very interested in experiencing things so they want to experience the different wines we have," said Harrington.

More than 30 people were hired to work at the store.

They said Fresno was a prime spot for their only Valley location for its growing taste in wine and more.

Total Wine and More will have its grand opening Thursday when its doors open at 9:00 a.m.-- and a portion of proceeds will go to the Fresno Art Museum.
