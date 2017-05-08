NURSES

Celebrate National Nurses Week with these discounts and freebies

HOUSTON, Texas --
Nurses are the heart of healthcare and this week is their's to celebrate!

National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.

Cinnabon
The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.

PDQ
Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 9.

Einstein Bros Bagels
Thursday, May 11 nurses in scrubs or who show their ID get a free Espresso Buzz bagel and shmear.

Walt Disney World Hotels
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!

New York & Company
Nurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.

Sleep Number
Nurses can sleep soundly when they receive 35 percent off their purchase when they provide proof of employment. This deal is offer good all year.

