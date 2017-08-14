SHOPPING

Movie goers and shoppers at River Park will soon have two new places to dine

EMBED </>More Videos

Two new restaurants are taking over the almost 10,000 square foot space. Each one comes with a concept so new, the restaurant owners haven't decided on names yet. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The skeleton of what once stood as the World Sports Café sits vacant. The popular restaurant closed around three and a half years ago.

Ever since then, shoppers and movie goers have been wondering what will take over space, and they won't have to wait much longer.

"It was such a great space, we wanted to make sure we had the right concept in there," Tracy Kashian with River Park said.

Retailers and restaurants jumped at the chance to sign a lease, but the shopping center wanted to find the best fit and a destination for shoppers and moviegoers.

"Just the way the economy has changed, restaurants are really the draw to a shopping center," Kashian explained.

Two new restaurants are taking over the almost 10,000 square foot space. Each one comes with a concept so new, the restaurant owners haven't decided on names yet.

What we do know is that each restaurant will be its own entity.

"One is very chic, it's hip, it's a new concept that's big in LA," Kashian said.

That restaurant will be opened by Fresno's Jason Lin. You may have been to his Campus Pointe restaurant, Hino Oishi. A separate restaurant group will be opening the street facing side.

"The second one is very exciting family friendly," Kashian said. "It has more of a Disneyland feel kind of like going to a theme park."

Both restaurants are going to have patio space for their patrons. If you take a look you can see where they'll go. One restaurant is even going to open up space further.

The walkway between the movie theatre and restaurants will remain, as it provides access to fire trucks in the event of an emergency. Over the next several months the team will create the two spaces and acquire building permits.

"Probably at the first of the year, I would think we would be able to hand the space over to them they'll be able to come in and put their concepts into the spaces," Kashian said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingriver parkfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
How to buy a used car
Don't DIY your sunscreen
New deadly laundry pod danger
Lice at summer camp
More shopping
SHOPPING
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
Don't DIY your sunscreen
Tick-proof your yard
Do you need overdraft protection?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Man is shot and killed in Dos Palos, suspect arrested
Trump calls out KKK and neo-Nazis after backlash to Charlottesville remarks
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
South Fork Fire near Wawona grows to 900 acres
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Man is shot and killed in Dos Palos, suspect arrested
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal
More Video