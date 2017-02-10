No checkout needed at a new high-tech Walmart in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1641955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amazon is testing a grocery store model that works without checkout lines.

A new Walmart store in Tomball, Texas -- a suburb of Houston -- will include new convenience and high-tech features, making it unlike nearly any other store in the country.The new features will also be tested to see if they'll be put in other Walmart stores across the country, a spokesperson said.The store, 25800 Kuykendahl Rd., will include the first Walmart Care Clinic in Houston, and the first Chobani Cafe in Texas.The cafe will be a "Mediterranean-inspired" food center inside the store.A drive-through pickup lane will allow customers to pick up anything in the store, gathered by a Walmart personal shopper.There's no need for a checkout -- mobile scan and go allows you to scan items with your phone as you shop, then pay as you walk out the door.The store also gets a sleek, modern look with a large glass entry and a new layout.Grand opening weekend is Feb. 15-19.