SHOPPING

No checkout needed at a new high-tech Walmart in Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

In photos and renderings provided to ABC13, you can see what the new Walmart will look like. (KTRK)

TOMBALL, TX --
A new Walmart store in Tomball, Texas -- a suburb of Houston -- will include new convenience and high-tech features, making it unlike nearly any other store in the country.

PHOTOS: Renderings and images from what the new Tomball Walmart will look like
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

The new features will also be tested to see if they'll be put in other Walmart stores across the country, a spokesperson said.
The store, 25800 Kuykendahl Rd., will include the first Walmart Care Clinic in Houston, and the first Chobani Cafe in Texas.

The cafe will be a "Mediterranean-inspired" food center inside the store.
A drive-through pickup lane will allow customers to pick up anything in the store, gathered by a Walmart personal shopper.
RELATED: Amazon testing grocery store shopping without checkout lines

EMBED More News Videos

Amazon is testing a grocery store model that works without checkout lines.


There's no need for a checkout -- mobile scan and go allows you to scan items with your phone as you shop, then pay as you walk out the door.
The store also gets a sleek, modern look with a large glass entry and a new layout.

Grand opening weekend is Feb. 15-19.
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmarttechnologyTomball
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
iPhone turns 10
Foods that heal
Should you buy IKEA appliances?
Guide to buying glasses online
More Shopping
Top Stories
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
Show More
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
More Video