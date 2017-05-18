Returns made easy for savvy online shoppers

Two-thirds of shoppers say they review return policies before buying online, and it's for good reason. As much as 30 percent of cyber purchases get returned and sending stuff back can often be a hassle.Allison King loves online shopping for its convenience, but she doesn't enjoy the uncertainty that often comes with it."You really never know, everything varies," she said. "The size and style."So, she was thrilled to discover Happy Returns. The company allows her to send back online purchases at a kiosk in her local mall."I didn't even need a box," King said. "It was that simple."In just two minutes, the company took Allison's email and scanned her item, then they took care of the return and she was on her way.And Allison's account was later reimbursed. Amazon is also in the easy returns game.The online retail giant offers lockers at a growing number of locations, including three Vons grocery stores right here in Fresno.You get a special code to open specific lockers.UPS also offers lockers and works with some merchants for free pickup."We've seen some really interesting partnerships where retailers are working together or with shippers to make it easier for consumers to return things," Kyle Taylor with thepennyhoarder.com explained.And it's not just about lockers and kiosks. You can also return purchases from flash sale site hautelook.com or at your local Nordstrom Rack store.Taylor says the purchase is no longer the end of the story for shoppers and companies know it."You'll also avoid the hassle of standing in a line at USPS or UPS," he said.Allison says letting someone else handle her return makes her one happy customer."Convenience is key for me," she exclaimed.According to one study, 45 percent of online shoppers made an additional purchase when processing their return on the e-tailer's website.