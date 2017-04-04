STORE CLOSING

Shoe chain Payless to file for bankruptcy, close nearly 400 stores

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource announced Tuesday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said it will be closing nearly 400 under-performing stores immediately as part of the reorganization. It has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956. The company has not yet released a list of stores affected, but plans to post a list on a special website designated for the restructuring.

"This is a difficult, but necessary decision for Payless, and one we take with an understanding for the impact that it may have on everyone, including our customers," the company said on its website. "We are confident the outcome will be a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors and suppliers, associates, business partners, and other stakeholders throughout this process."

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.

The company said it expects to emerge from the Chapter 11 process in about four months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
shoppingbankruptcystore closingretailshoes
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STORE CLOSING
The end of an era for well-known men's clothing store in Hanford
Local beer business's having a hard time staying afloat
Das Bierhaus to close its doors
Three Papa John's restaurants in Fresno area close
More store closing
SHOPPING
Is your kid's slime safe?
Fresno wine and beer enthusiasts have a new place to shop and learn about their craft
How to avoid getting the norovirus
Best cell plan for your lifestyle
More Shopping
Top Stories
Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her
Woman found walking in middle of the road in Fresno County claims she is a mermaid
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
Survey shows Congressman Devin Nunes still has strong support among constituents
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Show More
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos