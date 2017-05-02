SOCIETY

Spring sunshine has business booming for Valley nurseries

Like most of the flowers across the Central Valley, business at local nurseries is in full bloom. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Like most of the flowers across the Central Valley, business at local nurseries is in full bloom.

"With all the rain and everything, people were really encouraged to start planting," Stephanie Hinklin with Willow Gardens Nursery explained.

Willow Gardens Nursery in Clovis has seen a boost in clientele shopping everything from succulents to salvias to the tune of a 40 percent increase from this time last year.

"There are still a lot of people getting drought-tolerant plants, but we have seen an influx of shade loving plants - hydrangeas, more water-loving plants," Hinklin said.

Diane and Mike Mannina of Coarsegold are shopping to spruce up their backyard, and the nurseries are in full bloom.

"That's where we entertain," Diane said. "That's where we like to sit out and have our coffee."

In addition to adding a new persimmon tree to their backyard, they picked up accents to compliment and brighten up their landscape.

"It's more yard art with a little bit of color," Diane said.

Nurseries are coming up with new and innovative ways to attract customers. A top seller at Willow Gardens is their home decor and signage.

Fresno's Gazebo Gardens CEO Scott Miller says their weekend food truck events are another draw for customers.

"People are not gravitating toward the drought tolerant plants this year, but I think there's kind of been a permanent cultural change," he said.

It's cultural and legislative change.

"No matter how much it rains, you're still not going to be able to water the way you used to if you live in California," Miller said.

Despite nearly five years of drought, Miller says business was constant throughout and added that 2016 was their best year yet.
