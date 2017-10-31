Silver Alert issued for missing woman and child

The search is on for a 31-year-old woman with a three-year-old girl traveling in a gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Utah license plate.The pair was last seen by family members in Coarsegold.A Silver Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol across five counties including Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Madera County.Officials said the 31-year-old driver of the pickup was visiting family members in Coarsegold and has a medical condition that may cause her to become disoriented.The Silver Alert was issued just before three Tuesday morning.The gold Chevy pickup has Utah license plate Y809NL.