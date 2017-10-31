Silver Alert issued for missing woman and child

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for a 31-year-old woman with a three-year-old girl traveling in a gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Utah license plate.

The pair was last seen by family members in Coarsegold.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol across five counties including Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Madera County.

Officials said the 31-year-old driver of the pickup was visiting family members in Coarsegold and has a medical condition that may cause her to become disoriented.

The Silver Alert was issued just before three Tuesday morning.

The gold Chevy pickup has Utah license plate Y809NL.
