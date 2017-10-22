  • COMMUNITY EVENT 2017 Civil War Revisited - Saturday & Sunday; Fresno Historical Society/Kearney Park

Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim

Sanger stepping up to help
By
Sanger's Jessica Milam is one of ten Las Vegas shooting victims still in a hospital as of October 22.

Her family tells Action News the 23-year-old still suffers from a partially collapsed lung and needs kidney dialysis.

Doctors say the problems aren't getting worse, but they're not getting better fast either.

On October 29, Jessica's birthday, a street fair will take over downtown Sanger with live music, food vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle for Disneyland tickets -- with proceeds going to help with Jessica's medical care.
