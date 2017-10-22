Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim

Sanger's Jessica Milam is one of ten Las Vegas shooting victims still in a hospital as of October 22.Her family tells Action News the 23-year-old still suffers from a partially collapsed lung and needs kidney dialysis.Doctors say the problems aren't getting worse, but they're not getting better fast either.On October 29, Jessica's birthday, a street fair will take over downtown Sanger with live music, food vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle for Disneyland tickets -- with proceeds going to help with Jessica's medical care.