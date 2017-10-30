100 calories of Halloween candy/watching your treats total

Halloween is Tuesday and you might be looking forward to indulging your candy crush. But if you are watching your sugar intake, in Monday's Consumer Watch, you can still satisfy that sweet tooth with 100 calories of your favorite treats.Whether you are doing it out or your kids are bringing it home, you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here is what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to.Hershey's Kisses, those foil-wrapped chocolate cuties are a calorie-counters favorite, less than 25 calories each. Four and a half of them come to 100 calories.These snack-sized Kit Kats - have two little crispy bars. To make 100 calories you will have about a package and a half.Another crunchy chocolate bar - Twix are popular all year round, but for Halloween they are stubby. The good news? You get to eat two.Want some peanut butter to go with your chocolate? These single Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are 110 calories to be exact, so leave a little behind if you can.And if sour is your thing - Fruity Skittles might fill the bill, 25 little skittles total 100 calories.Do you love chewy Original Starbursts? You get five tries to figure out your favorite flavor.And Brach's Candy Corn lovers will be happy to hear that to reach 100 calories you can have 13.6 candy kernels.Sweet!Consumer Reports nutritionists say, to keep from feeling deprived, it is okay to leave room in your diet for some not-so-healthy treats.That way you are more likely to stick to your regular healthy habits starting November 1st.