SOCIETY

103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
EMBED </>More News Videos

A local woman lost 103 pounds and got her life back.

By
HOUSTON --
Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds.

"After my daughter, I was around 262 to 265," she said.

And to make matters worse, she found out her husband was cheating on her after reading messages between him and the woman he was having an affair with.

SEE ALSO: Man loses 200 pounds doing triathlon with surgeon

"They were talking about my weight they talked about me in a nasty way," she recalled. "That's what really hurt."

At first, Ayala admits she was angry -- but then, she used it as motivation to lose weight.

PHOTOS: Betsy's weight loss journey
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Her transformation is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.

So far, she's down 103 pounds and is working as a wellness coach -- a completely different person, both physically and mentally.

Ayala said she and her ex-husband remain good friends, and there are no hard feelings.

While his unfaithful actions triggered her massive weight loss, when she finally looked at the big picture she found her true motivation, her little girl.

SEE ALSO: Patricia Lopez's postpartum weight loss journey

"What am I going to do for her? How am I going to move forward for her," she said.

The Insta-famous weight loss mommy shared 5 tips that have helped her lose the weight and keep it off:

1. Be consistent when it comes to your weight loss plan.

"I think a lot of people will do something for a couple days and don't see immediate results [and quit,]" she said.

2. Eat healthy and educate yourself when it comes to nutrition.

"80% of being fit and losing weight is what you are putting in your body," she said.

3. Get active and moving.

"I work out 6 days a week, hour or hour and a half, a combination of things -- dance classes, I coach boot camp, [go to] the gym [and do some] weight lifting," she said.

4. Find a good support system, whether it's a friend or another group on a weight loss journey.

5. Focus on why you began the journey, and use that to motivate you and push you forward.

"Where you are at the moment doesn't mean that's where you will be five years or three years from now," she said.
Related Topics:
societyweight losshealthbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Baby calf pursuit caught on video
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
More Society
Top Stories
Parlier Police K9 Officer 'Indy' is missing
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park will close at 5 p.m. due to upcoming storm
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Show More
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
More News
Top Video
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Rising waters bring up concerns of flooding in Springville
More Video