FRESNO

13th Honor Flight returns home late after some veterans fell ill on trip

The 13th Central Valley Honor Flight returned home after touching down at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 13th Central Valley Honor Flight returned home after touching down at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night.

Dozens of people came out to greet the veterans waving flags and cheering them on.

In total 66 Veterans and 12 family members, guardians, and medical support staff made the trip.

The group came home a few hours later than anticipated after more than a dozen people on the trip fell ill from an apparent food-borne illness.

According to spokeswoman Sarah Pruner Gunlund three of the veterans on the trip, were affected by the illness.
