FRESNO COUNTY

2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Out of the hundreds of students cheering in the Clovis West gym Jake Dvorak is the only one that does not know why he is the center of attention.

"It's fun to see how excited they are to welcome and embrace Jake and really support him and celebrate the fact that he's passed his cancer," said Cortney Snapp, Make-A-Wish Central California.

Clovis and Clovis West High Schools put their rivalry aside to team up with Make-A-Wish Central California. It's called the Kids for Wish Kids Program and Jake, a student at Kastner, has always dreamed of going to Disney World. The Golden Eagles wanted to make sure they granted their future classmate's wish in style.

"It's amazing, they're amazing-- they just took him under their wing," said Kim Dvorak, Jake's mother.

Jake thought he is coming to attend a pep rally at his future high school, what he did not know is that just inside the doors his wish will be granted.

After the dance offs, leap frog relays, and 3-point challenges it was time for the big reveal.

"I'm going to Walt Disney World," said Jake.

All eyes were on Jake as his wish was revealed, but before he takes off to the happiest place on earth Dave and Busters wanted to celebrate with a VIP party too.

"My mom just told me that, 'oh, you have a rally at 8:15 so you're going to get out of school,' and I was just excited about that."

Jake even has part of his trip mapped out already.

"The Magic Kingdom and the 7 Dwarves Mine Train-- that's going to be exciting."

The trip comes full circle for the Dvorak family-- February of last year is when Jake was diagnosed with leukemia.

"His first 6 months of this whole ordeal was really taxing on everyone especially him," said Tim Dvorak, Jake's dad.

"He went through chemo every week; sometimes we lived at the hospital when they had certain chemo treatments," said Kim.

Jake is in remission but will still have to do monthly rounds of chemo at Valley Children's.

"They're looking forward to launch 2017 off with his wish trip and they've never been to Disney World either. So it's going to be really special for everybody," said Snapp.

Since its inception 31 years ago Make A Wish Central California has granted more than 2,000 wishes-- 139 In just the last year thanks to community support.
