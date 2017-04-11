2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam

Recent rain and a snowpack that is already starting to melt have increased the water release from Friant Dam at Millerton Lake.Tuesday afternoon the US Bureau of Reclamation reported a water release at 5,500 cubic feet per second. That water rushes right down into two Fresno County parks along the San Joaquin River.Fresno County park officials said flooding has forced them to cancel plans to reopen Skaggs Bridge Park near Kerman on Highway 145. That park shuts down for the winter each year.Lost Lake Park near Friant is open year round, but the park was forced to shut down in early March due to flooding from another water release.On Saturday, county maintenance crews actually cleaned up and made several repairs due to damage from that flood.One family drove up from Lemoore and learned about the closure from a warning sign posted outside the park."It was pretty disappointing. I mean, we have all of our picnic stuff in the back, the boats already ready for the kids to play," said Mya Carius, Lemoore.County officials said the flooding is too much of a safety hazard, and at this time it is not known as to when the flood releases will be reduced.That uncertainty is forcing visitors to change their plans for spring break and Easter weekend."Well, we're looking for another lake, but if all of them are closed then we'll just go up to the closest park," said Carius.County officials said the closures are expected to last potentially through the end of this month. In the meantime, other county parks such as Avocado Lake Park and Kearney Park remain open to the public.