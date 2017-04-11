FRESNO COUNTY

2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam

EMBED </>More News Videos

Recent rain and a snowpack that is already starting to melt have increased the water release from Friant Dam at Millerton Lake. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Recent rain and a snowpack that is already starting to melt have increased the water release from Friant Dam at Millerton Lake.

Tuesday afternoon the US Bureau of Reclamation reported a water release at 5,500 cubic feet per second. That water rushes right down into two Fresno County parks along the San Joaquin River.

Fresno County park officials said flooding has forced them to cancel plans to reopen Skaggs Bridge Park near Kerman on Highway 145. That park shuts down for the winter each year.

Lost Lake Park near Friant is open year round, but the park was forced to shut down in early March due to flooding from another water release.

On Saturday, county maintenance crews actually cleaned up and made several repairs due to damage from that flood.

One family drove up from Lemoore and learned about the closure from a warning sign posted outside the park.

"It was pretty disappointing. I mean, we have all of our picnic stuff in the back, the boats already ready for the kids to play," said Mya Carius, Lemoore.

County officials said the flooding is too much of a safety hazard, and at this time it is not known as to when the flood releases will be reduced.

That uncertainty is forcing visitors to change their plans for spring break and Easter weekend.

"Well, we're looking for another lake, but if all of them are closed then we'll just go up to the closest park," said Carius.

County officials said the closures are expected to last potentially through the end of this month. In the meantime, other county parks such as Avocado Lake Park and Kearney Park remain open to the public.
Related Topics:
societyfloodingFriant Damfresno countypark
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Spring sun brings a sweet strawberry season
Hundreds of cats play witness as California couple renews wedding vows
Hundreds turn out for Selma's first Craft Beer Festival
Storms sweep across Central Valley
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Blind teen shoots hoops with Harlem Globetrotters
Spring on the High Line
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe is having a baby, expected anytime
More Society
Top Stories
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Show More
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Family urges fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump to surrender
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
More News
Top Video
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Chronic Tacos opening second location in Central Valley
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
More Video