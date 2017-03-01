FRESNO

30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is time to hit the lanes to support Valley kids. The 30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake is happening at various bowling alleys in the Valley. It is a series of events allowing people to come together for bowling, entertainment, and fun.

The idea is to raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters-- helping place at-risk kids with adult mentors.

This year's theme for the event is 'Patriotism.'

Organizers say they are hoping events will prove America is doing something wonderful for the youth.

"And this year, we chose a theme every single year-- this year we chose patriotism. It was a great them for this year. We had a lot of community leaders, we got some mayors on board, the wardens are on board, and having so much fun with it," said Karen Brar, Big Brother Big Sister.

There will be several Bowl for Kids' Sake events taking place across the Valley. Among them, Bigs and Littles will be in Clovis on March 19th followed by Madera and Visalia in April.
