500 Club in Clovis shut down after State Attorney General's Office issues emergency closure order

The 500 Club has been shut down in Clovis. The card room at Shaw and Willow was served an "emergency closure order" by the State Attorney General's Office Wednesday.Authorities would not go into detail about what led to the shutdown.State gaming officials came close to stripping the 500 Club of its gaming license back in 2015 because the club's major financial backers had not undergone the proper background checks.However, the state gambling commission issued an interim renewal license at that time due to expire at the end of 2017.