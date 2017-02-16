50th World Ag Expo: Day 2

The World Ag Expo welcomes visitors from every corner of the world like Mathew Kofi Ankrah who is a farmer back home in Ghana. He's in Tulare for the first time checking out the equipment and learning improved crop growing methods he can take back with him to Africa."It's really helps me a lot and I know I've learned so many things in terms of the technology, machinery, when it comes to agriculture."Every continent is well represented at the expo, making networking a huge draw for international visitors like Ankrah. Wednesday he spent the day touring the expo with Tunde Giwa from Nigeria who he just met on this trip."People come from all over. I met a guy yesterday from Chile. I'm from Nigeria, I met some guys from Ghana, I met a guy from Cairo, so you have the right mix of people and they've been coming to the expo for years."With more than 1,400 exhibitors and all the latest in farm equipment visitors say the cost of about $2,000 to travel from Africa pales in comparison to the knowledge they'll take with them."Whatever aspects of business you want to get involved with, this is where you'll find ideas-- good sources. They have seminars you can take to enhance your business," saidThe World Ag Expo will welcome over 100,000 visitors during its three days with more than 50 countries represented; making it one of the largest events of its kind in the world.