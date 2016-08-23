Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
COMMUNITY
ABC30 Community
Hmong New Year Celebration
ABC30 invites you to the 2017 Hmong International New Year Celebration at the Fresno Fair Grounds.
Toys for Tots marathon weekend
You can still donate to Toys for Tots until Christmas Eve.
Children First - Connected Kids
ABC30 special on taking tech to the next level
Children First: Where Are They Now?
The show will replay on Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. and September 4, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
Spirit of Women award
Every day, women work hard to care for and support the people around them. We want to recognize their willingness to put others first.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities
Fresno Building Healthy Communities is a coalition of residents, young people, and community- and faith-based organizations working to create One Healthy Fresno
Hey kids, what would you do with $500?
Apply for a $500 Disney Summer of Service grant
Children First - Kids and Sports
ABC30 special focusing on athletics
Children First: Kids and Agriculture
Airs Sunday, November 15, 2015 at 6:30PM
Children First: Community Heroes
Kids caring about our Community! ABC30 special focusing on caring and kindness.
COMMUNITY
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Thousands release lanterns at RiSE Festival near Las Vegas
Meeting for proposed Madera County quarry draws hundreds of opponents, supporters
C.A.S.A. Crab Feed
SOCIETY
Hmong New Year Celebration
Mom Draws Empowering Lunchbox Notes for Her Daughter, Starring Bada** Feminists Through History
Girl with autism sings heartwarming rendition of 'Hallelujah'
This 'Workshop Village' lets visitors make recycled Christmas presents for free
Top Stories
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Kellyanne Conway chosen as counselor to Trump
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight That Crashed 30 Years Ago
Armed suspect killed by law enforcement in Coalinga
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
Los Banos woman killed after she was hit by 2 hit and run drivers
Fresno church burglarized twice in three days
Photos critical as murder victim's family gets Justice for Desmend
Photos
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
