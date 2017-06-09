FRESNO

Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds

Since beginning her reign as the queen bee of spelling, Ananya Vinay has become the most recognizable 6th grader in the country. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Since beginning her reign as the queen bee of spelling, Ananya Vinay has become the most recognizable 6th grader in the country. Her face is plastered on posters and adoring fans call out from every corner.

Congressman Jim Costa, who happened to be on the same flight, also appeared stars truck at the airport.

In the last week she's made numerous celebrity appearances --from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to the New York Stock Exchange.

"I don't know how many times I'm going to be able to say where a student of mine is going to have to leave early to go to Kimmel," said Jason Anaforian, Ananya's teacher.

The 12-year-old is the county's first ever winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and didn't break a sweat on stage during the three hour long finale.

"Just a little tense because I know I've studied and just have to focus on my word," said Vinay.

"She studies every day at campus club, she has like these books and studies these words all the time," said Chehera Jana, friend.

While the champion speller claims she is ready to take a break after this win, friends say it runs in her blood.
