FRESNO

Animal shelter bus rolls in honor of prolific Fresno rescuer

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Rescue Express Bus comes to Fresno every week, but Saturday was special because the ride was in honor of Fresno rescuer Patti Smith who recently passed away. -vid (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A non-profit that rescues thousands of animals every year is on their way to the northwest with shelter dogs from Fresno.

Local rescue organizations brought more than 100 animals to Fresno to board the Rescue Express Bus. It's a group that saves animals from overwhelmed shelters in California and transports them for free to rescues in the northwest that have room.

The group comes to Fresno every week, but Saturday was special because the ride was in honor of Fresno rescuer Patti Smith who recently passed away.

"She was essential in coordinating transports of animals from all over California," said Tuesday Scott with the Rescue Express. "And she saved countless lives and her loss is going to have a huge impact on the rescue community."

The Rescue Express transports 7,000 animals a year that would otherwise be euthanized. The group is currently fundraising on their website to buy more buses.
Related Topics:
societyanimal rescuefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Local Girl Scout troops receive 500,000 boxes of cookies to sell
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
More fresno
SOCIETY
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Local Girl Scout troops receive 500,000 boxes of cookies to sell
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
2017 Black History Month Celebration
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Show More
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
More News
Top Video
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
More Video