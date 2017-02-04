Animal shelter bus rolls in honor of prolific Fresno rescuer

A non-profit that rescues thousands of animals every year is on their way to the northwest with shelter dogs from Fresno.Local rescue organizations brought more than 100 animals to Fresno to board the Rescue Express Bus. It's a group that saves animals from overwhelmed shelters in California and transports them for free to rescues in the northwest that have room.The group comes to Fresno every week, but Saturday was special because the ride was in honor of Fresno rescuer Patti Smith who recently passed away."She was essential in coordinating transports of animals from all over California," said Tuesday Scott with the Rescue Express. "And she saved countless lives and her loss is going to have a huge impact on the rescue community."The Rescue Express transports 7,000 animals a year that would otherwise be euthanized. The group is currently fundraising on their website to buy more buses.