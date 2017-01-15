Archers flock to Fresno for state-wide competition

Fans call archery one of the fastest growing, family-friendly sports in the United States.And Sunday, competitors from all across the state competed in Fresno at the California 2017 Indoor Championships. Dozens of people packed the locally owned shop - The Spot Archery.The sport is ultra competitive, but it's also accessible to people of all abilities and ages. Nin-year-old Andrea Lewis is already so skilled she could probably teach the sport."It felt a little bit heavy because I did probably a compound bow but it was bare without the strings and the release," she said.The first round of shooting was open to all competitors but an additional second round of shooting was held in the afternoon for physically challenged shooters.Break the Barriers is a non-profit that trains disabled veterans to compete in the Paralympics, Golden Age Games and the Wounded Warrior Games.