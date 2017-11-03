FIRE SAFETY

Are your fire detectors working properly?

EMBED </>More Videos

When there is even a hint of a chill in the air, folks try to keep warm in ways that can lead to fire, or carbon monoxide poisoning. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The drop in temperature has local firefighters expecting the worst.

"Whenever the weather changes we see an increase in our call volume because people are using unconventional methods to heat their homes, sometimes that will cause fires," said Koby Johns.

Fire Fighter Koby Johns says those unconventional heating methods can include barbecues, propane and gas heaters. He notes any kind of open flame inside a home is a danger for both fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. He reminds everyone that the annual change from daylight savings time is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector.

"People neglect that we tell them every year, it's a cliché but smoke detectors can save lives, most fires happen in the middle of the night while you are sleeping," said Johns.

Some smoke detectors come with a CO-4 detector built in but Ian Williams at Fresno Ag Hardware recommends a separate unit and says the carbon monoxide detector, unlike the smoke detector, should not be on the ceiling.

"The molecule for carbon monoxide is about the same as air so it doesn't go up and it doesn't go down, it usually goes about chest level so what we recommend having both. You want to place your carbon monoxide filter at chest level instead of it being on your ceiling," said Williams.

He also notes the latest detectors can in addition to setting off a loud alarm, send a message to your cell phone. It is important to remember taking precautions can save lives.

"The reality is it happens every day in Fresno, someone's house catches on fire," said Johns.

Another thing to remember is that electric heaters can be a fire hazard if papers, drapes or clothes get too close.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfire safetysmoke alarmcarbon monoxideCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FIRE SAFETY
Does your family know what to do in a fire emergency?
25,000-acre Blue Cut Fire continues to burn out of control in San Bernardino County
Blue Cut Fire burns 18,000 acres, 82,000 evacuated
7-year-old boy credited with saving father during Costa Mesa fire
More fire safety
SOCIETY
Las Vegas massacre survivor, Jessica Milam's health update
ABC30 Community
Breathtaking photos out of Yosemite National Park of trees turning for fall
Fast facts about daylight saving time
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
Show More
What is the green mile?
Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary
Californians who attended Route 91 are eligible for victim relief funds from both California and Nevada
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
More Video