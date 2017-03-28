SOCIETY

Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals

EMBED </>More News Videos

Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals.

The life of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is recognized on March 31, but his legacy is honored year-round in art and murals found throughout Southern California.

Inspired by his fight during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, artists have depicted Chavez as an advocate for peace, a fighter for justice and as a symbol for education. There are dozens of schools and buildings named after him, including the Cesar Chavez Building at Santa Ana College where one of the most prominent murals of him is located. The piece is called "The Legacy of Cesar Chavez" by John Zender Estrada.

To many muralists, Chavez is not just a source of inspiration for their work; he's also a symbol of hope.

"He's the apex if you had a pyramid. [Chavez is] on top. Being the fact that we have all these heroes but he's an American hero," artist and muralist Ernesto de la Loza told ABC.

Other murals depicting Chavez can be found at California State University, Los Angeles and in the Echo Park and Boyle Heights neighborhoods of Los Angeles.
Related Topics:
societyartbuzzworthyLos AngelesBoyle HeightsEcho ParkSanta Ana
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Girl with cancer gets 2,000 cards for her birthday
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
Sweet 'prom-posal' for attack survivor
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More Society
Top Stories
Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts
Crash near Hanford leaves 3 dead, including 14-year-old
420 tons of hay on fire in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating homicide after Huron shooting leave one dead
House intel hearing postponed after WH advised of planned testimony by Yates
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Show More
Police searching for solar panel thieves after Fresno company targeted multiple times
EECU warning members of phone scam to get personal information
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Merced County sales tax increase to take effect in April
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
More News
Top Video
420 tons of hay on fire in Southwest Fresno
Crash near Hanford leaves 3 dead, including 14-year-old
Police searching for solar panel thieves after Fresno company targeted multiple times
EECU warning members of phone scam to get personal information
More Video