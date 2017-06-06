SOCIETY

Bear breaks into home and 'plays' piano, steals food from freezer

EMBED </>More Videos

After breaking into a home to forage for food, this black bear took a musical break. (Katie Hawley via Storyful)

A Colorado woman captured an unusual intruder on her home footage: a black bear who played with the piano.

Katie Hawley came home on May 31 and discovered her kitchen and living room had been damaged. She called Vail Police, thinking it was a burglar. After officers took a look around, though, they determined that a black bear had entered through an open window to forage for food.

While inside the bear not only took food from the freezer, it also paused a moment to "play" the piano, which Hawley realized when she reviewed her home footage.

The town of Vail released a statement describing the incident, adding, "The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly, according to police."

Vail Police, who are trained to respond to calls about wildlife, could not find the bear, prompting the town to joke that "the suspect is still at large."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videohome invasionwild animalspianobear
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Valley pool suppliers bustling as summer approaches
Dr. Seuss museum opens
Olive Garden looking to hire nearly 100 as Northwest Fresno location set to open late June
Watch this adorable orphaned kangaroo yawn
More Society
Top Stories
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Visalia police calling for witnesses after two women stabbed at Jugfest
Show More
CA legislature pushing bill to help fund fairs across state
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Tower district residents fighting for park to replace unused property
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
More News
Top Video
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Today's Top Stories
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
More Video