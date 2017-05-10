Benefit put on for victims of Downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Local businesses were "Fresno Strong" Tuesday night, coming together to put on a benefit for the victims of the Downtown Fresno shootings.
The fundraiser was held at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company with several food trucks, live music, and vendors.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the families of shooting victims Carl Williams, Mark Gassett, Zack Randalls, and David Jackson.
Some that we spoke with say it is a perfect way to show support during a difficult time.
In addition to food and music, there were also several raffle prizes.