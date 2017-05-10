Benefit put on for victims of Downtown Fresno shooting

Local businesses were "Fresno Strong" Tuesday night, coming together to put on a benefit for the victims of the Downtown Fresno shootings.The fundraiser was held at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company with several food trucks, live music, and vendors.A portion of the proceeds will go to the families of shooting victims Carl Williams, Mark Gassett, Zack Randalls, and David Jackson.Some that we spoke with say it is a perfect way to show support during a difficult time.In addition to food and music, there were also several raffle prizes.