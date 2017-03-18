SOCIETY

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California kicks off Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser

EMBED </>More News Videos

There are six different events over the next two weeks in Madera, Fresno, Visalia and Hanford. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California are raising money to help local kids in need.

Saturday was the first of several Bowl for Kids' Sake events to fund the local chapter. The 30th annual event is going patriotic this year and our own Chris Alvarez and Corin Hoggard tore up the lanes in Clovis.

"Every year we have kids on a waiting list," Diane Phakonekham with the group explained. "Children with a positive role model. We have seven events throughout the whole valley and every event helps us match those kids."

There are still lanes available for the Visalia Bowl for Kids' sake on Saturday, April 1st.

Registration is $75 per person online or $85 at the door.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event.
