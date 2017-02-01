GOOD NEWS

Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops

EMBED </>More News Videos

Valentine's day is just around the corner and one local non-profit is making sure our troops feel the love. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, California --
Valentine's day is just around the corner and one local non-profit is making sure our troops feel the love.

The Blue Star Moms have been collecting the items over the last few months, and now, for a seventh year, 100 packages will be shipping out worldwide to anywhere and everywhere Central Valley service members are deployed.

Organizers say they have received a lot of support from the community. To help make these boxes possible, Rocky Mountain Chocolate held a Fudge Drive and businesses across the Valley have served as donation sites.

Blue Star Moms collect donations all year. Their next drive is for 4th of July.
