Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops

Valentine's day is just around the corner and one local non-profit is making sure our troops feel the love.The Blue Star Moms have been collecting the items over the last few months, and now, for a seventh year, 100 packages will be shipping out worldwide to anywhere and everywhere Central Valley service members are deployed.Organizers say they have received a lot of support from the community. To help make these boxes possible, Rocky Mountain Chocolate held a Fudge Drive and businesses across the Valley have served as donation sites.Blue Star Moms collect donations all year. Their next drive is for 4th of July.