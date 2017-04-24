YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Bridalveil Renovation Project information

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Please share your written comments by May 26, 2017 via one of the following methods:

- Online through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/bridalveil

. This is the preferred method.

- Mail comments to:

Superintendent, Yosemite National Park
Attn: Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project

P.O. Box 577
Yosemite, CA 95389

For more information about the project, please visit the Yosemite Planning webpage at:
https://www.nps.gov/yose/getinvolved/planning.htm
