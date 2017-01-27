SOCIETY

California Chrome preps for one last race before retirement

EMBED </>More News Videos

Seeing California Chrome in person at Harris Farms in Coalinga, you were struck by his playfulness and his smaller size when compared to other racehorses but he proved that he has the heart of a champion. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We're approaching the end of one of the Valley's most exciting eras in sports history. The success of California Chrome attracted even non-horse racing fans but, the Valley-bred horse will race for a final time on Saturday.

Seeing California Chrome in person at Harris Farms in Coalinga, you were struck by his playfulness and his smaller size when compared to other racehorses.

In June of 2014, Chrome came home to where he was born and raised after winning the first two legs of the Triple Crown but lost in the Belmont Stakes. Harris Farms CEO John Harris recalled the unbelievable stretch.

"It was really touching," he said. "Every time he won, I started to cry. We thought he was going to do okay, but we didn't know he'd be that good."

Trainer Per Antonsen and others who took care of California Chrome in Coalinga were so proud to see "Chromies" across the country fall in love with their horse.

"It's really been amazing," Harris said. "I thought he'd be a good horse, but he's really surpassed everyone's expectations and he's won 16 races."

Harris holds out hope one of these horses on the ranch may be the next superstar. A $10,000 investment paid off big for California Chrome's owners.

"He showed you that you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a good horse. He's a real Cinderella story," he said.

The final chapter of the saga comes Saturday at the Pegasus Cup in Florida. A win would make California Chrome the first horse to top $20 million in career earnings. The five-year-old may have moved to Kentucky but the Valley will always be home.

"It gave us a lot of bragging rights," Harris said. "It shows it's possible to do, and it's a horse right out of the San Joaquin Valley and California turns out to be the world's best horse."

After the's race, California Chrome will be retired to stud in Kentucky. The two-time horse of the year will command a stud fee of $40,000.
Related Topics:
societysocietyfresno countyCoalinga
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Fresno man wins lottery, again
Fresno Grizzlies offer special Valentine's Day delivery featuring Parker
Crowds line up at Fresno theaters for faith-based film
More society
SOCIETY
#ImAlreadyHome: Rich stories of the American dream
Boy paralyzed in Inglewood crossfire receives gifts
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Community Food Bank receives generous gift from local company
More Society
Top Stories
John Hurt, best known for his role in'Alien', passes away at 77
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
California clears hurdle for cancer warning label on Roundup
Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Show More
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
More News
Top Video
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
California clears hurdle for cancer warning label on Roundup
Good Sports: Fresno City Women's Basketball
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
More Video