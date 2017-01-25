Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs

Motorists have experienced a bumpy ride on many stretches of Highway 99 in the Valley. The recent storms and steady traffic have created more potholes on the busy roadway."Oh it's ridiculous. I'll be going to work in the morning time and my truck be bouncing all over the place. I'm scared my tires are gonna pop," said Johnny Feagan, Fresno.Crews took advantage of the clear skies to do emergency repairs on the potholes.Commuters experienced 15 to 20 minute delays on southbound 99 between Olive and the 180 interchange between 11:00 a.m. and two in the afternoon.Some northbound potholes were also filled in.Caltrans Spokesman Cory Burkarth said the recent storms created major problems."The highway has taken a beating, especially on the southbound side on 99. A lot of potholes have come up, a lot of rough pavement, a lot of patches that need attention. We've got a lot of calls from the public."But this is not a permanent solution, major repairs are needed on Highway 99 so Caltrans will keep a close eye on the trouble spots."It's still going to be needed in the next several months. This work just doesn't today. This is a very band-aid approach," said Burkarth.Once one patch was fixed Caltrans crews left and returned with more asphalt, but rough stretches will remain in many areas."Every pothole I hit I think, like, my tires, my rims are gonna break," said Feagan.If you believe your vehicle sustained damage due to Caltrans action or inaction