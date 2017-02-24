Car Seat Check-Up event in Hanford on Saturday

This week, the coalition known as Safe Kids Kings County has been training more than twenty people how to effectively and safely install car seats, among other things.Officials hope to reduce the number of deaths and injuries among children and young adults in the county.The training started on Tuesday and has included a series of topics, including vehicle technology and the different kinds of seats and rules associated with them.The training wraps up Friday, ahead of a child safety seat check-up event Saturday."We were seeing that we weren't doing our jobs as a county," said CHP Hanford Area Officer John Tyler. "Our kids were getting killed, and the number one reason was motor vehicle traffic collisions and we know that a properly installed car seat will prevent those fatal injuries and reduce the severe injuries so these kids can survive these car crashes."Saturday's event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kings County Health Department, on Campus Drive and Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. Officials say they'll spend 20 to 30 minutes with each family who attends.