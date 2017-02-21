FRESNO

Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer

EMBED </>More News Videos

The death of 41-year-old Justin Garza has shaken the Central High School community. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The death of 41-year-old Justin Garza has shaken the Central High School community.

Garza's enthusiasm never wavered during his long battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

During his three years as Central's head coach, Garza led the grizzlies to the valley championship game in 2012 and a TRAC title in 2013.

"I think more than that he was an inspiration to our boys and really taught them more than just football. He taught them about life. He taught them about being a man and what they needed to do to represent themselves and the community," said Central Unified Superintendent Mark Sutton.

Garza also coached football at Reedley High and Sunnyside High, so when he became ill friends and colleagues at different schools helped raise awareness about the bone marrow registry.

Garza underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2014 but word came Monday night he had passed away.

"It was difficult news to internalize," said former Central High principal Jack Kelejian.

Kelejian was Central High principal when Garza was an assistant coach and science teacher for five years.

"One of the greatest things about Justin was how wonderful a teacher he was and really brought that energy to our school and really was infectious, not only with students but his colleagues as well."

Garza is survived by his wife Regina and two young children.
Related Topics:
societycancer deathcancerfresnohigh schoolteacherhigh school footballFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
High School Showoffs features young Folklorico performers in Downtown Fresno
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Man shot in neck in Central Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Skiers and snowboarders enjoying fresh snow brought by storms at Yosemite National Park
Wet weather impacting local construction industry
ADORABLE ALERT: Baby gets tot-sized glasses
Fresno Mardi Gras parade may float into history
More Society
Top Stories
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
San Jose neighborhood under water following flash flood
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
Show More
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
Trump visits African American History Museum
More News
Top Video
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
Wet weather bringing water and pests to the Valley
Man shot in neck in Central Fresno
6 puppies killed in Central Fresno fire
More Video