Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner

The Central Unified School District is honoring the life of one of its students who was killed two years ago.A stray bullet from a gang fight took the life of 4th-grader Janessa Ramirez as she was standing in front of a laundromat. On Saturday night, the Foundation for Central Schools awarded six students with scholarships in the nine-year-old's name.The graduating seniors given the award say they are thrilled to help keep Janessa's memory and love for education alive."It's a huge honor, and I'm so excited to be able to represent Janessa Ramirez in this way and continue her legacy," recipient Maddie Robinson said."I'm a first-generation American going to college," student Henry Nguyen said. "So, this is going to help me with fees to go school and to buy and is going to relieve the burden on my family a little bit."More than 40 students applied for the scholarships.The school district's superintendent says they worked with Janessa's mom who said her one requirement was that students selected saw the importance in giving back to the community.