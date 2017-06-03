Central Valley ministry took to the streets hoping to save those impacted by prostitution and drugs

Throughout the night the power of prayer filled the streets of Fresno. Where nearly 200 members from Victory Outreach Churches in the Central Valley walked through neighborhoods, offering spiritual guidance to those affected by human trafficking, drugs, and homelessness.Steven Crum was one of dozens willing to listen to this street ministry. He said he has been fighting his drug addiction to heroin and crystal meth since the age of 15.Crum admits he is ready to stop."More than once I've quit then gone back to it. Hopefully the prayer gets answered and I get what I need to get myself on track."The six year old event called Code Red, takes place during the first two days of June. Organizers say they are here to offer support and free housing to those ready to change."We let them know there is a way out, some of them feel they've been abused and abandoned and they got into this lifestyle for so many different reason," said Jessica Rodacker, Victory Outreach Church.Andrea Soliz is benefiting from the program. She spent years addicted to drugs and found strength through spiritual leadership."When you're down, you're out, you're lonely, God's there for you. God will be your strength."Soliz wants people looking for the answers on how to change their life around to know there is help and there is hope.