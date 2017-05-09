FRESNO

Cherries now in season at Fresno State

EMBED </>More Videos

Bright red cherries were carefully harvested in the Fresno State orchard. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bright red cherries were carefully harvested in the Fresno State orchard.

Rob Willmott manages all of the orchards on campus. The thousand acre farm is out in the open so customers always want to know when crops come into season.

"They've been calling for cherries for the last week. People, when they drive by the field they see the trees, When are they going to be ready? When are they going to be ready?"

From huge bins in the orchard the first cherries were transferred into baskets so they could be sold at Fresno State's Gibson Farm Market.

"So the cherries have definitely brought in a lot of traffic to the Gibson Farm Market. We're definitely seeing a lot of happy faces," said Angelica Famano, Gibson Farm Market.

Cherries are grown on a small plot on campus, just an acre and a half but the trees are full of fruit.

"They're in a nice easy row for poppin off and pickin," said Willmott.

Peaches are also available along with several types of citrus in the farm market. But right now the cherries seem to be attracting the most attention.

"Here today, but may not be here tomorrow because they're gonna go," said Famano.

For cherry growers it is a very tight window to get the crop off the tree.

"So for here at Fresno State it's about two and a half weeks. We pick the first variety and the second variety is about a week behind," said Willmott.

Yellow Rainier Cherries will soon be available as well at the farm market.
Related Topics:
societyfarmingfresno statefresnoFresno - NortheastFresno State
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Aspiring entrepreneurs at Fresno State learn what it takes to launch a start-up company
Cellfina treatment for cellulite problems
More fresno
SOCIETY
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
How you can help feed hungry children in your community
Valley-grown Mother's Day Gift ideas
California wineries toast to strong demand, growth
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
Jury selection begins in Keith Foster trial
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Show More
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
More News
Top Video
Fresno firefighters battling large brush fire in West Central Fresno
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
Aspiring entrepreneurs at Fresno State learn what it takes to launch a start-up company
More Video