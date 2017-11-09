Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley

Thanksgiving may not be here yet but "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" and other holiday songs are hitting the airwaves starting Thursday.Radio station 98.9 has been the Valley's official Christmas station and doing all Christmas music during the holidays for more than 20 years.Visitors who want some extra holiday fun can go down to Santa HQ at Fashion Fair Mall and take an elfie selfie, star in their own holiday videos, explore Santa's observatory using elf-ray vision, test out the 'Naughty O' Nicemeter,' and enjoy a memorable photo with Santa.Visitors also can plan ahead this year by booking a reservation.