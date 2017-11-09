FRESNO

Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanksgiving may not be here yet but "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" and other holiday songs will soon fill the airwaves. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thanksgiving may not be here yet but "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" and other holiday songs are hitting the airwaves starting Thursday.

Radio station 98.9 has been the Valley's official Christmas station and doing all Christmas music during the holidays for more than 20 years.

Visitors who want some extra holiday fun can go down to Santa HQ at Fashion Fair Mall and take an elfie selfie, star in their own holiday videos, explore Santa's observatory using elf-ray vision, test out the 'Naughty O' Nicemeter,' and enjoy a memorable photo with Santa.

Visitors also can plan ahead this year by booking a reservation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmasmusicfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Apartment building in Central Fresno catches fire for second time hours apart
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
More fresno
SOCIETY
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Man offers free caskets to Texas church massacre victims
Project in Madera is bringing agencies together to tackle homelessness
More Society
Top Stories
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson briefly addresses concerns about a strike at school board meeting
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Show More
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
More News
Top Video
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More Video