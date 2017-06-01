City of Fresno and Fresno Unified creating spaces for kids to swim during summer

Fresno Unified is teaming up with the City of Fresno to create "Blue Spaces" for children this summer.School district leaders joined Fresno Mayor Lee Brand at a news conference Thursday at Edison High. They announced an expansion of the existing weekend community open space program.They will open up seven high school pools beginning June 12th-- that's up from four last year.Swim lessons will be offered at a reduced price. Those swim lessons will provide the funding to pay for the lifeguards.Schools with open pools include: Bullard, Hoover, Fresno, Edison, Roosevelt, McLane, and Sunnyside.For information on times and dates, contact the City of Fresno/PARCS at (559) 621-9000.