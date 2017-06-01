City of Fresno and Fresno Unified creating spaces for kids to swim during summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Unified is teaming up with the City of Fresno to create "Blue Spaces" for children this summer.
School district leaders joined Fresno Mayor Lee Brand at a news conference Thursday at Edison High. They announced an expansion of the existing weekend community open space program.
They will open up seven high school pools beginning June 12th-- that's up from four last year.
Swim lessons will be offered at a reduced price. Those swim lessons will provide the funding to pay for the lifeguards.
Schools with open pools include: Bullard, Hoover, Fresno, Edison, Roosevelt, McLane, and Sunnyside.
For information on times and dates, contact the City of Fresno/PARCS at (559) 621-9000.
