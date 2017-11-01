Clinton overpass now open

UPDATE: The Clinton overpass has opened back up to traffic after months of being closed.-----ORIGINAL STORY:After months of roadblocks and detours, a major thoroughfare in Fresno is finally re-opening to traffic, where cars will be allowed to pass through in just a few hours.The bridge is expected to open at six in the morning before rush hour traffic. It is a moment businesses and drivers have been waiting for since April.When the Clinton overpass opens at sunrise Wednesday it will replace the old with the new, reconnect the east to the west and restore some normalcy Carol Steinhauer has been craving."You don't even want to know it's been horrible, you have to go all the way around the block, I mean it just takes forever," said Steinhauer.The frustration is most evident in this shopping plaza where at the dinner hour, restaurants like Diciccio's have no customers."It's gets so backed up, it's very hard to get here," said Shift Supervisor, Austin Goldsberry.The employees understand why. Since the overpass shut down even they have struggled with the roundabout detours."It's been very slow for us, we go a couple hours without any work to do, a lot of people have had their shifts cut," said Goldsberry.The struggle began in April when the old overpass had to be demolished to make way for high-speed rail. The construction of the new bridge has mostly stayed on schedule. Even so, businesses have been anxious."At least two or three calls a day where people ask when it's going to open, and we thank the residents and the businesses for their patience," said Sam Yniguez.The new bridge may be opening Wednesday but construction in the area is far from over."It takes a good 20, 30 minutes to get over here, and it takes the same back, so there's no reason to even order food out," said Steinhauser.Still, some improvement is better than none. For Steinhauer, the reopening means more than just expediency it also means no more cold food."Yay! Cuz I don't like to cook," said Steinhauser.While the bridge is completed the ramps onto Highway 99 still need work. Cal-Trans says it will take months before all those are reopened.