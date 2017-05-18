Clovis first-responders wear pink to support one of their own

You may notice firefighters in Clovis sporting the color pink. It's all in an effort to raise money and awareness for Pink Heals - a local nonprofit that helps people fighting life-threatening diseases.Call it the Pink Fleet - fire engines, patrol cars, and even a motorcycle have rolled throughout the Central Valley to spread a message of hope.From wine walks in Old Town to home visits, Lisa Benham and the team at Pink Heals have made countless appearances since the nonprofit's inception five years ago."I don't even know how she has time to do it," Andy Isolano with the Clovis Fire Department said. "She really believes in helping out the community, and today we're here to help out one of our own."Already receiving an outpouring of support from the Clovis Fire Department, Pink Heals is now returning the favor by helping Clovis Fire help one of their own."I can't imagine," Isolano said. "It's heart-wrenching to talk about, and it's not my child. But if it was your child, you can only imagine."On April 7, Melinda Feist, a secretary at the department, received a devastating diagnosis for her five-year-old son Logan."He was fine one day, he was complaining his back was bothering him," he said.Logan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare cancer for children. Now undergoing his third round of chemo and stem cell recovery treatments in the Bay Area, the Pink Heals nonprofit is making strides to support the family of four."You know it's family," Isolano said. "We're all here to join together and do what we can to make a tough situation not so tough."They're asking you to get decked out in pink and get creative at the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market. You can attend "Walk 2 Miles In Her Shoes." Registration is $20 and proceeds benefit the Feist family's fight against cancer.