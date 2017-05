Could a third time be a charm for Fresno County's best speller?Sixth grader Ananya Vinay won the California State Spelling Bee for the third time in a row, beating more than 50 top spellers.Later this month, she'll board a plane and fly across the country to take part in Scripps National Spelling Bee where she will take on more than 280 spellers.The competition is broadcasted annually on ESPN.