Comic fans flock to FresCon Comic Convention at Fresno State

Much like San Diego's Comic-Con, it features artists, panels, collectibles and a content for best cosplay costume. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the third year running, Fresno's version of Comic-Con is bringing anime to life.

Gaming and Comic book fans are gathering at Fresno State this weekend for the Frescon Comic Convention. Much like San Diego's Comic-Con, it features artists, panels, collectibles and a content for the best cosplay costume.

"I'm normally a very shy person, but this character is a bit more outspoken, I guess you could say, so it kind of allows me to practice being social," attendee Jennifer Tiffany said.

If you missed out Saturday, the free event continues Sunday at Fresno State from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
