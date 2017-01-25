FRESNO

Community Food Bank gets recieves generous gift

With the help of Granville Homes, the Community Food Bank received a generous gift that could go a long way in helping the needy. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With the help of Granville Homes, the Community Food Bank received a generous gift that could go a long way in helping the needy.

As beneficiaries of Granville's annual Home of Hope the Community Food Bank was given a check for more the $149,000. The money is equivalent to more than one million meals used to feed residents in need.

This marks the 11th year Community Food Bank has partnered with Granville Homes' Home of Hope in the fight against hunger in our community.

The Home of Hope also benefits eight other local charities.

Tickets are already being sold for this year's drawing on May 3rd.
