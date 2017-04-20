FRESNO SHOOTING SPREE

Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several memorial events are scheduled as the community remembers the lives of the victims killed in this week's shooting spree.

Carl Williams Blood Drive

The family of Williams is holding a blood drive in his honor at the Central Valley Blood Bank. Williams was killed at the Motel 6 shooting last Thursday.

Central Valley Blood Center
4343 W Herndon
Fresno, CA 93722
Thursday, April 20th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

------

Prayer Walk Vigil

Cornerstone Church, and other local church leaders, will be meeting at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton and walking the route where the three victims lost their lives before stopping at the memorial at Catholic Charities for a time of prayer.

Corner of Divisadero and Fulton
April 20, 2017 at 12 noon

------

Vigil for Mark Gassett

The family of Mark Gassett is inviting the public to join them as they celebrate and remember his life.

215 N. Fulton Street
Thursday, April 20th at 7 p.m.
