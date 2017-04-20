Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree

Several memorial events are scheduled as the community remembers the lives of the victims killed in this week's shooting spree.The family of Williams is holding a blood drive in his honor at the Central Valley Blood Bank. Williams was killed at the Motel 6 shooting last Thursday.Central Valley Blood Center4343 W HerndonFresno, CA 93722Thursday, April 20th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.------Cornerstone Church, and other local church leaders, will be meeting at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton and walking the route where the three victims lost their lives before stopping at the memorial at Catholic Charities for a time of prayer.Corner of Divisadero and FultonApril 20, 2017 at 12 noon------The family of Mark Gassett is inviting the public to join them as they celebrate and remember his life.215 N. Fulton StreetThursday, April 20th at 7 p.m.